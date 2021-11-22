Waukesha update: After being hit in the parade, I held a little girl’s head in my hands as she bled from her ears.

WITNESSES have described the terrifying aftermath of the deadly mayhem that occurred at a Wisconsin Christmas parade on Sunday, when an SUV plowed into the crowd, killing five people.

At 4.30 p.m., the red Ford Escape smashed through a series of barricades and sped into the crowded parade route along Main Street in Waukesha, injuring more than 40 people, including 12 children.

When the horror struck, local performance groups and high school bands had been in the historic annual parade for less than 30 minutes.

According to Police Chief Daniel P Thompson, it’s still unclear whether the incident was a terrorist attack.

According to CNN, the suspect may have been fleeing from another incident when he rammed into the parade route.

Thompson confirmed the arrest of a “person of interest,” but refused to say if it was the driver of the red Ford or if any arrests had been made.

According to ABC, a second person was in the SUV.

Witnesses and good Samaritans have described rushing to the aid of victims, performing CPR in the blood-soaked street as parents frantically called out their children’s names.

Corey Montiho, a member of the Waukesha school board, said he went from “one crumpled body to the other” looking for his daughter, who was in the parade as part of a dance team.

Montiho told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere.”

“To find my daughter, I had to go from crumpled body to crumpled body.”

My wife and two daughters were on the verge of being hit.

Please keep everyone in your prayers.

Please keep us in your prayers.

“While my family is safe, many others are not.

I was holding the head of one of the little girls in my hand.

She was convulsing and her ears were dripping blood.

I was holding her mother when she passed out.”

As he walked toward the parade, Angelito Tenorio, a candidate for state treasurer, recalled seeing the SUV “zooming at full speed” down the street.

“Nobody knew if this was an attack, if this was an accident, or if it was a deliberate attack on the people of the parade,” he told CNN.

“People just started fleeing, running away from the scene, leaving behind their belongings, grabbing their children, calling, screaming, looking for their loved ones, and when the crowd dispersed, it appeared that I saw people lying in the middle of the street, lying still, lying lifeless.”

