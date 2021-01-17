Wayne Rooney ends playing career to become full-time Derby County coach

LONDON, Jan 14 (Xinhua) — Wayne Rooney has ended his playing career to become full-time coach at English Championship club Derby County.

The 35-year-old had been acting manager since the sacking of Philip Cocu in November, leading Derby to three wins and four draw in nine league games in charge. The club had taken six points from their first 11 games of the campaign under Cocu’s guidance.

The decision to sign a two and a half year deal with the Championship side ends Rooney’s playing career after 763 senior appearances for 4 different clubs, during which time he won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, three EFL Cups, a Champions League, a Europa League and became England’s all time maximum goalscorer with 53 goals in 120 appearances for his country.

“To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honor and I can promise everyone in involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club. Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me,” said Rooney after his permanent appointment. Enditem