WB Finally Makes the Call to Push Wonder Woman 1984’s Release

Wonder Woman 1984 has been stunned but is still standing up to the forces of evil.

As expected, Warner Bros. just announced that the upcoming superhero sequel has been delayed from its original 5 June release. The shock though is that the delay is only two months to 14 August. It’s the shortest covid-19 delay yet, with most films not settling on a new date at all, and others moving to the winter season or next year entirely.

Warner Bros had four other big summer releases too, all of which are going separate ways. The studio took James Wan’s horror film Malignant, the animated Scoob and the musical In the Heights off the schedule entirely but Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi film Tenet will remain, for now, on its 17 July release date.

Wonder Woman 1984 is the big one though and the studio seems dead set on releasing it this year, and on the big screen. “When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th,” Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement. “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

That’s the big issue, though. Will the world be a safer healthier place by August? Or by July, even? Warner Bros. seems to think so, which one would assume is bolstered by the news of cinemas in various countries slowly beginning to reopen and political sentiment in the US that the economy gets back up and running as soon as possible. Of course, these could change again. But, for now, fans may still get to see Wonder Woman 1984 and Tenet on the big screen this summer.

Here’s what director Patty Jenkins had to say, complete with awesome moving poster.

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE

— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

Featured image: Warner Bros.