WCBA side Sichuan names former China guard Pan Wei as head coach

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Former Chinese national team player Pan Wei was appointed as the head coach of Women’s Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) side Sichuan on Monday.

Playing as a guard, Pan was selected into the national team in 1998, making appearances at the Olympic Games, FIBA World Championship, Asian Games and FIBA Asia Championship.

After her retirement, Pan became the assistant coach of WCBA side Guangdong in 2006, and the team’s head coach in 2009. She led Guangdong to the WCBA runners-up spot in the 2010/11 season.

So far, Sichuan, which ranked 12th among 18 outfits last season, has signed current national team players Shao Ting and Gao Song.

Sichuan also appointed Wang Ling as the assistant coach. Wang is also the assistant coach of the Chinese junior national team. Enditem