We are about to enter another year in which democracy is under siege.

Another year of assault on democracy is upon us.

Lithuania is one example of a country defying authoritarian bullies, and it will need our help in 2022.

The start of a new year is a time for hope and renewal.

However, it is difficult to be optimistic about the state of the world as we begin the year 2022.

Despots emboldened by the West’s weakness and inequality exacerbated by the pandemic appear to be resurgent around the world.

Many traditional strongholds feel febrile and vulnerable, with alarming studies concluding that democracy is under siege and on the decline.

The Washington think tank Freedom House claims that the international balance is “shifting in favor of tyranny,” while a major Swedish-led study claims that democracy has been “steeply declining” globally, returning to levels last seen three decades ago.

Only about one out of every ten people on the planet has the opportunity to live in a fully democratic society like ours.

Yet it’s difficult not to conclude that liberal democracy is on the decline, with people losing faith not just in leaders – who are often so casual about the foundations of freedom – but in a system of government for which people have risked their lives and liberty elsewhere.

Last month, the Pew Research Center in the United States released a global survey that found widespread disillusionment and dissatisfaction in most advanced economies, underscoring why democratic reform and citizen re-engagement should be at the top of every political agenda.

Instead, we are witnessing political paralysis and talk of civil war in the United States, which has been the leading proponent of democracy in my lifetime, flaws and all.

Barbara F Walter, a political scientist, examines their culture, grievances, and polarization in an alarming new book, concluding that “a democracy founded more than two centuries ago has entered very dangerous territory.”

This is consistent with what I’ve seen while covering events in the area in recent years as gun sales have risen.

“Countries can fall apart, but no one believes it will happen here,” one political scientist said.

People in Bosnia and Herzegovina recently told me that they felt the same way before Yugoslavia fell apart three decades ago, plunging Europe into the worst conflict since WWII.

This week marks one year since the Capitol invasion – and, astonishingly, an attempt to sway the outcome of a presidential election has failed.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

We are entering another year of democracy under assault. We must stand up for it