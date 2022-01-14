We are determined to complete elections as soon as possible: Somali Prime Minister

We are determined to hold elections as soon as possible: Somali Prime Minister

Somalia is in the midst of its second political crisis in less than a year, this time due to postponed parliamentary elections.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU, is one of the world’s most dangerous cities

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble stated on Tuesday that his government is committed to holding parliamentary elections “as soon as possible.”

“We are committed to completing the elections with vetting and results correction in consultation with all stakeholders, including the union of presidential candidates, civil society, women, and other stakeholders,” Roble said on Tuesday.

The announcement came as Roble and members of the country’s National Consultative Council (NCC) met with international representatives in Mogadishu’s capital to discuss speeding up the country’s long-awaited elections.

The prime minister and regional leaders of Puntland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Jubaland, and South West states, as well as the mayor of Mogadishu’s capital, are holding a “correction course” for the election process conference, which is now in its second day.

The NCC met with members of international partners on Tuesday to hear their concerns and recommendations on the country’s situation and election shortcomings, according to Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, a Somali government spokesman.

He went on to say that international partners showed their support for the NCC meeting, urging immediate peace and credible elections.

a deadlock in the election

After the Somali election commission’s chairman was ousted and the country’s president issued a decree suspending his prime minister’s powers over alleged corruption and misuse of public land, the prime minister remained defiant and also ordered the country’s military commanders to take orders from him.

Residents of Mogadishu’s capital have seen some political normalcy in the last 48 hours, despite international pressure on the leaders to end the rhetoric and resolve the current issues, while no breakthroughs have yet been made.

Some analysts believe that the best way to break the election impasse is to go back to the 2016 election model with no changes.

“What the NCC can do now is revert to the simpler model agreed in 2016 without any changes,” Rashid Abdi, a political analyst from the Horn of Africa, told Anadolu Agency by phone on Tuesday.

He believes the country requires a new chairperson for the federal election implementation team.

“Roble needs complete control.

Farmaajo (current President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed) must be stripped of his power and treated equally to the other presidential candidates, according to Abdi.