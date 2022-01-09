We Are England: The BBC hopes that Nadine Dorries will enjoy a new regional “people’s current affairs” show.

We Are England: Nadine Dorries hopes that the BBC’s new regional “people’s current affairs show” will please her.

The culture secretary, who has suggested that the’snobbish’ BBC may not exist in a decade, is about to sign a five-year license-fee deal that will result in a further real-terms cut in the broadcaster’s funding.

As the broadcaster fights accusations that it is dominated by a metropolitan mindset, a new prime time regional BBC current affairs show will tell “people’s stories in their own words.”

We Are England, which premieres this month at 7.30 p.m. on BBC One, promises to “delve into the vital issues that matter most to audiences, told from their perspectives and as they see them.”

The weekly investigations will be produced in Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham, Bristol, and Norwich in addition to London.

Before agreeing to a new licence fee settlement, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has asked the corporation to present plans to improve regional and class diversity.

We Are England will be “unlike any current affairs program currently on television,” according to the BBC, and will focus on “big issues people are talking about, in parts of the country that are often ignored.”

Audiences will hear from army veterans with mental health issues who are retraining as HGV drivers, pastors who keep a city’s streets safe at night, and the family of Michelle Bettles, a Norwich sex worker found dead in woodland 20 years after her murder, as police reopen the case and investigate new leads.

The BBC has committed to producing 120 episodes per year of the series.

It comes after the BBC announced 450 job cuts across its English regional TV news and current affairs, local radio, and online news divisions, including the cancellation of previous regional magazine show Inside Out.

Insiders are concerned that under the new merged regional “hubs,” BBC teams in Plymouth, Southampton, Tunbridge Wells, Nottingham, and Salford, which used to contribute films to Inside Out, will lose out.

The new series, according to Aisling O’Connor, BBC England’s head of TV commissioning, “will get to the heart of subjects that matter nationally, framed through a local lens.”

It’s critical that BBC England reflects the views of its viewers across the country.”

“It will provide a voice to our diverse,” said Sarah Trigg, the award-winning documentary producer in charge of the new show.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

We Are England: BBC hopes new regional ‘people’s current affairs show’ will please Nadine Dorries