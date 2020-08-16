We are still “Asia’s finest”– Hong Kong police force in eyes of expat officer

Timothy Worrall is one of the youngest serving foreign police officers in Hong Kong. The 47-year-old Briton has been doing this job for 26 years.

During the past year, Worrall saw his “home” plunged into chaos and turmoil by riots, while frontline colleagues, facing intense hostility, were subjected to attacks and cyberbullying. He felt painful.

Despite their hard work, Hong Kong police face smearing and misunderstanding. Some even say the Hong Kong Police Force no longer deserves the title of “Asia’s finest” police force. Worrall sees this as an unfair accusation and believes that the characters of the Hong Kong police have never changed.