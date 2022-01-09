‘We came for safety, not tennis,’ says one asylum seeker at Novak Djokovic’s Melbourne detention facility.

Some asylum seekers held at Melbourne’s Park Hotel have been held in deplorable conditions for the past nine years.

As the world’s attention was drawn to a Melbourne hotel where Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was being held in custody, a man just one floor above him had a bad birthday.

Mehdi, an asylum seeker who prefers to go by his first name for safety reasons, celebrated his 24th birthday in captivity on Thursday, after arriving in Australia by boat at the age of 16.

“I’ve never seen more news crews outside than when [Djokovic] was detained in the same building as me,” he tweeted.

“It’s very unfortunate that so many journalists contacted me yesterday to inquire about Djokovic.

I’ve been in a cage for nine years, and today is my 24th birthday, and you only want to talk to me about that.

Pretending to be concerned by asking how I’m doing and then immediately turning the conversation to Djokovic.

“I don’t require good food or food that is free of maggots.

What I really want is a chance to relive my youth as a free man, which was squandered in prison.”

He’s one of several people detained in the same Melbourne hotel as the world’s number one tennis player who have taken advantage of the media attention to draw attention to their treatment by Australian authorities.

Mehdi is one of about 35 refugees and asylum seekers being held at Park Hotel’s makeshift detention facility, some of whom have been transferred from Australia’s offshore detention centers on Manus Island and Nauru.

The detention center made headlines this week after Djokovic was denied entry to Australia on Wednesday due to visa issues with his vaccine status and was taken to the facility.

Srdjan and Dijana Djokovic, his parents, compared the situation to a prison and described the conditions as “terrible.”

“His lodging (is) appalling.

If it’s even a hotel, it’s just a small immigration lodge.

It’s all filthy when you’re dealing with bugs.

His mother expressed her displeasure with the food.

Many of the asylum seekers have been incarcerated for months and have expressed dissatisfaction with their living conditions and exposure to Covid during the pandemic.

Asylum seekers reportedly shared photos on social media last month of maggots crawling out of the hotel’s food, along with moldy pieces.

