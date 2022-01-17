‘We can certainly use your prayers,’ Baltimore state’s attorney told congregation days after indictment.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was greeted warmly at Baltimore’s Empowerment Temple AME church on Sunday morning, just days after she was indicted on charges of falsifying financial documents.

The Rev.

Mosby and her husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, were summoned to the front of the church, where they were surrounded by praying congregants.

“We chastise the enemy for attempting to take their lives.

“The Devil is a liar,” Turner said as he stood beside the couple, an organist softly playing.

“We are physically encircling her now, but we will be spiritually encircling her forever as we intercede for her.”

Mosby then took the microphone herself, repeating a familiar refrain: that she is innocent and that the charges are the result of an unfair investigation into her finances.

“Your prayers will be greatly appreciated,” Mosby said, reading from a cellphone.

“We are fighting for our lives as a family.”

But I stand confident and protected in front of you, believing that with God on our side, the fight is already decided in my favor.”

Mosby was charged on Thursday with lying to withdraw thousands of dollars from her city retirement account before using the money to buy two vacation homes in Florida.

Prosecutors said she claimed she needed to complete the withdrawal because of financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but she had actually received a raise during that time.

Mosby allegedly lied again when applying for loans to buy the two properties, claiming she was not in debt to the federal government when she actually owed thousands in back taxes, according to prosecutors.

Turner mentioned the charges against Mosby several times during his sermon on Sunday, as he discussed the biblical account of Jesus forgiving a woman caught in the act of adultery.

“He dropped the charges,” said the sermon’s title.

“One unfortunate reality of today is that social media can lead to people being charged — accused — before they ever set foot in a courtroom,” Turner said.

“As African-Americans, we’ve been charged from the moment we arrived.

While we were minding our own business, they slapped us with a charge…

