Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina said on Wednesday evening that a herbal remedy could cure the sick with coronavirus, which has infected nearly a million people and killed more than 86,000 people worldwide.

“I received a letter on March 24 stating that Madagascar has the remedy which could, in the conditional because we have yet to prove it, cure the coronavirus (…) this medical plant can completely cure the coronavirus”, did he insured during a television broadcast.

Rajoelina did not specify the name of the plant or the author of the letter he cited.

“We are going to do the tests and I am convinced that Madagascar will find this remedy,” continued the head of state, ensuring that scientists and laboratories from several countries were ready to participate. “We can change the history of the whole world,” he added.

The announcement of the first cases of people infected with Covid-19 caused a great revival in the markets of the Big Island for a whole series of medicinal plants or products such as ginger and lemon supposed to cure or, at the very least, protect from the virus.

In a speech last month, Andry Rajoelina himself praised the merits of certain plants or essential oils against the coronavirus.

The Madagascan president forced residents of the capital Antananarivo and the cities of Toamasina (east) and Fianarantsoa (center) to stay at home until April 19 to stem the Covid-19 pandemic in his country.

To date, 93 people have been officially contaminated with Covid-19 in Madagascar. None died and 11 were declared cured.