‘We can’t help them,’ doctors say, as malnourished Afghan children starve to death.

‘We can’t treat them,’ doctors say, as Afghan children starve to death due to malnutrition and pneumonia.

As pneumonia and hunger levels rise among Afghan families struggling to make ends meet this winter, doctors are at a breaking point.

Wazhma*, a nine-year-old girl from a village on the outskirts of Kabul, lives with her family in a village where many parents have lost their jobs and are struggling to feed their families.

She was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was coughing nonstop, having a high fever, and struggling to breathe.

Her parents tried a variety of home remedies, but none of them worked.

They were aware that she would have to go to the hospital.

Wazhma’s father, Samir*, had to borrow money from a friend to pay for transportation.

“I’m not sure if Wazhma would have survived if he hadn’t given us the money,” Samir told Save the Children, an Afghan children’s charity based in the United Kingdom.

“She was having trouble breathing, and it was terrifying.”

Wazhma was given oxygen to help her breathe as soon as they arrived at the hospital, but doctors were only able to keep her on it for 30 minutes because of the overcrowding.

Wazhma recovered from pneumonia despite the lack of oxygen, but many Afghan children will not be so fortunate, and will not receive the treatment they require to survive this winter.

“The number of patients coming to our clinics has increased by two or three times in recent months,” Dr Sadat, a Save the Children team leader at a mobile health clinic in Afghanistan, tells i.

“They’ve run out of options.”

It’s significantly worse this year than it was the previous year.

When we arrive, there are sometimes hundreds of mothers and children waiting for us.

They simply cannot afford the food and heat that they require to maintain their health.

“A deadly combination of malnutrition and pneumonia.”

According to a Save the Children survey conducted in six Afghan provinces from November to December, 55 percent of nearly 2,500 adults and children who required medical attention in the previous three months were unable to obtain it.

In the two weeks prior to the survey, half of the parents said their children had pneumonia.

The rise in pneumonia cases is due to two main factors: the hunger crisis, which is wreaking havoc on young immune systems, and the freezing of financial assets.

