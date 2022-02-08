We congratulate the government on approving new oil and gas fields in the face of rising energy costs.

If reality is setting in and sanity is triumphing over Net Zero in the Cabinet, three cheers.

High energy bills should soon sober up any remaining holdouts who are still high on Cop26’s utopian promises.

Our energy future is a shambles.

We are extremely vulnerable to the cost and stability of imported goods.

We can’t rely on wind, solar, or our aging nuclear power plants to keep us going.

And Labour’s and eco-zealots’ demands to go further and faster on Net Zero are insane.

As a result, we commend the government for moving forward with the approval of new North Sea oil and gas fields.

However, we will require a lot more gas in the decades ahead before we are able to completely eliminate emissions.

So why should we stop there? Fracking is still a huge, untapped market.

The government must confront the fear mongers and seize the situation.

Voters are unconcerned about who sits in which chair in Boris Johnson’s government.

They are only interested in outcomes.

For what it’s worth, we think the changes made yesterday are a step forward.

The new Chief Whip’s upbeat demeanor should help to soothe tensions between No10 and Tory backbenchers.

And, as a true Brexiteer, Jacob Rees-Mogg should do a good job of maximizing the many opportunities that come with leaving the EU, which Covid delayed.

Reshuffles, on the other hand, aren’t a popular topic among the general public.

Neither will the choreographed efforts of Boris-hating MPs, Remainer bores, and their media allies to blame the PM for random anti-vaxx yobs railing against Keir Starmer.

Voters want action on the cost of living, as well as the Brexit promises to be kept.

PM, get a move on.

KURT Zouma must not be allowed to get away with abusing his cat.

All of his pets must be taken out of the house.

The RSPCA must also pursue legal action.

Given The Sun’s video evidence, Zouma’s claim that his two cats are loved and cherished is obviously nonsense.

Despite this, he was allowed to play last night for West Ham.

Is it really necessary to have a ­cat-kicking brute on their books?

On Prince Andrew’s birthday, the Union flag must not be flown.

He’s been caught red-handed, stripped of his titles and status, and charged with sex assault on a 17-year-old girl.

This is hardly a cause for national jubilation.

Nonetheless, his birthday, which falls on Friday, is still on the list of events worthy of the flag flying from city hall.

It has to be removed by the government.

Andrew would be as much of an international embarrassment if he were to be honored.