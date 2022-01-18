We Don’t Talk About Bruno: A viral Disney Encanto song is on its way to number one in the United Kingdom.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno: A viral Disney Encanto song is on its way to becoming the UK’s number one song.

Now We Don’t Talk About Bruno, the title track from the animated film Encanto, is on its way to the top of the UK Official Singles Chart.

The addictive tongue-twisting tale, composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is the breakout hit from the film about a Colombian family with magical gifts.

The song is about Mirabel’s prophetic uncle Bruno, played by John Leguizamo, who has been estranged from his family after sharing disturbing visions.

Bruno, a multi-character ensemble performance, has been recreated by children all over the world on TikTok, where fans dance and promote their own theories about Bruno.

Children in Disney (plus) households have been watching Encanto on repeat since it was released over the holidays.

On TikTok, the hashtag “encanto” has been viewed more than 8.9 billion times.

Children who are allegedly “remote learning” due to Covid outbreaks are sneakily re-watching the movie since school has resumed, boosting the numbers.

Two more Encanto songs are chasing “Bruno” up the UK chart: Jessica Darrow’s eldest sister anthem “Surface Pressure” is currently at number 6, and introductory song “The Family Madrigal” is expected to enter the Top 20.

Miranda wanted to make a “spooky” song with a Colombian song pattern known as “montuno,” according to the film’s creators.

He immediately composed the chords and recorded a demo of himself singing all ten parts of the song.

“Bruno” is also on its way to number one in the US Billboard charts, where it has climbed from number five to number one.

Encanto’s songs have been praised for their ability to help its young audience understand intergenerational pain and the harm caused by gossip and repression of truths.

