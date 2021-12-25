We felt like we were trapped in a Covid twilight zone in 2021, bouncing back and forth between restrictions and freedom.

A 94-year-old woman sat masked and heartbreakingly alone at the funeral of the husband she had been married to for 73 years was the enduring image of 2021.

The image of the Queen following the Covid rules to a tee at Prince Philip’s funeral in April etched itself into the collective consciousness of the country.

You could sense the suffering of a country battered by a second year of coronavirus through her solitude and sacrifice.

The year started with a lockdown and ends with another one on the horizon.

2021, on the other hand, should have been a year of optimism and hope.

The great vaccination rollout — that national triumph — was only a month old at the time.

By the end of the year, 130 million vaccinations had been given out, including 30 million boosters and a staggering one million vaccinations per day.

Covid deaths in the UK peaked at 1,800 per day in January.

Deaths had dropped below 100 by December.

So why does 2021 feel like such a dreadful year? Because vaccinations were the Normandy landings in the fight against coronavirus, but they did not bring the war to an end.

Because the year 2021 made us all feel like Michael Corleone in The Godfather: “Just when I thought I was out, they drag me back in!”

We seemed stuck in a Covid twilight zone, destined to bounce between brief moments of freedom and endless restrictions, rules, and lockdowns as the Delta variant declined and the Omicron variant ran riot.

The country opened up on July 19, when most legal restrictions on social contact were lifted.

Despite the presence of hooligans in the final and a penalty shootout loss, England’s footballers at Euro 2020 unleashed something akin to national ecstasy.

By the end of the year, however, we’ve returned to lockdown: football games have been canceled, entire industries have shut down, orders for the Covid elite to work from home have been issued, and rumors of schools not reopening in January have surfaced.

And once again, no one is counting the cost of education, worrying about the 5.9 million people on NHS waiting lists, saving the healthy businesses that have been left to rot, or preventing domestic abuse from erupting behind all those locked doors.

When the coronavirus erupted in China at the start of last year, the British people felt a sense of national unity unlike anything they’d experienced since World War II.

Our national unity, however, felt frayed, fractured, and shattered in the year 2021.

By the year 2021, all social cohesion had vanished, replaced by a sort of…

