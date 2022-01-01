We gave Scotland’s first Rage Room a try… and there was a lot of excitement.

We gave Scotland’s first Rage Room a whirl… and it created quite a stir.

The Rage Room is now open to Glasgow’s adrenaline junkies.

When we announced the arrival of Scotland’s first Rage Room last month, Glasgow went into overdrive…

We weren’t surprised by this.

The type of organized fun we can get behind at Glasgow Live is getting to tool up, wreck the place, and blow off some steam – probably because it’s about as chaotic as it gets.

We muscled in early to give the brand new spot at the Escape Rooms in Anderston a whack before everyone else.

What is the purpose of the Rage Room?

It’s a safe environment where people can smash a variety of objects and let off steam with their friends.

You’ll be given weapons like baseball bats, sledgehammers, and crowbars, and you’ll be able to smash everything to your heart’s content while listening to your favorite tunes.

Is it secure?

With this type of activity, there are no guarantees, but the Rage Room staff will go to great lengths to ensure your safety.

Boiler suits, gloves, balaclavas, goggles, body armour, and a shield mask were all provided…

For a five-footer, I was looking pretty badass.

What is the cost?

Packages range in price from £50 to £70 to £90, depending on how much you want to squander.

What is the atmosphere like on the inside?

It’s all rather unassuming… until you’re led through the maze-like warehouse to a reinforced room with a concrete plinth wrapped in black rubber in the middle.

We were shown around the back storage rooms, which were crammed with crockery, old electronics, and widescreen TVs, all organized into Gold, Silver, and Bronze crates.

Where do they get all of their THINGS?!

“We’ve formed partnerships with local charity shops and companies that dismantle old computers,” David says.

We had a lot of cargo to transport.

Isaac chose a laptop, while I went with a guitar – wooden, breakable, and very rock’n’roll.

It had to be completed.

What was your experience like?

To the soothing melodies of Slipknot, of course, we went in hammer and tongs, destroying everything in our path – feeling very on-brand in our boiler suits.

The part where you got to use the weapons was the most enjoyable part.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.