‘We get £1.2k in Universal Credit – sometimes we have to choose between food and heating,’ I say.

‘We get £1.2k in Universal Credit – sometimes we have to choose between food and heating,’ says the author.

‘A year ago, 500 litres of oil for our heating tank would have cost around £130 and lasted three months, but now it costs around £400.’

We hope to learn how people in the UK spend, save, and invest money to meet their needs and achieve their goals in our How I Manage My Money series.

Harry Lay, 36, lives with his wife and three stepchildren in Wiltshire.

He is campaigning to find a solution to the cost of living crisis after struggling to heat his home and having to rely on food banks to feed his family.

My and my wife’s combined earnings are £1,000; Universal Credit is £1,200; and child benefit is £192.

TOTAL AMOUNT: £2,392

Rent: £437.48; groceries: £680; water: £50; electricity: £160; heating oil: £133; pet insurance: £50; broadband: £30; TV license: £13.37; car insurance: £50; car fuel: £120; cleaning business: £500; children’s clothes: £150;

I had a difficult time in school and never learned anything about money or budgeting – it was ridiculous.

The majority of Americans are in debt, but we are led to believe that this is a good thing.

I was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder at the age of 33, and I have dyslexia and dyscalculia.

When I was 15, I dropped out of school and went to work as a dishwasher in a pub kitchen.

I was given an apron by the executive chef one day.

As a sous-chef, I was assigned to the starter section and instantly felt important.

I was doing something useful and earning money.

I joined the Army with the Household Calvary Regiment after attending catering college at the age of 21.

I had no idea what I was getting myself into, and given the sacrifices, the pay was pitiful.

I eventually had to leave the military due to medical reasons.

I started doing cleaning jobs, as well as gardening and attempting to build flat pack furniture, which turned out to be a disaster.

Now I’m cleaning again, and my wife works part-time as a self-employed hairdresser.

500 litres of oil for our heating tank cost around £130 a year ago and would last three months, but now it costs around £400.

We all seem to be being pushed into the sea, and.

