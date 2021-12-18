We learned eight things this week, from less expensive PCR tests to MandS suing Aldi for ‘copying’ Christmas gin.

From cheaper PCR tests to MandS suing Aldi for “copying” Christmas gin, here are eight things we learned this week.

In other news, Italy’s birthrate has dropped to a 160-year low, and the United States has released 1,500 documents related to the assassination of JFK.

Teenagers who spend too much time on Instagram interacting with certain topics will be steered away from them in an effort to protect their mental health, according to the photo-sharing app.

Following a series of reports that revealed it had conducted extensive research into how the platform could exacerbate body image issues and mental health among teenagers, the company has come under fire for the risks it exposes its younger users to.

Teens who spend an unknown amount of time looking at topics like beauty will be directed to content related to other topics like travel destinations, architecture, and nature photography.

Amazon is undercutting competitors by selling PCR testing kits for travel at home for just £31.99.

The tests will be processed at the e-tailer’s Salford lab and will cost £34.99 for one or £31.99 each when ordering two or more, with Prime members receiving free next-day delivery.

Rivals Randox charges £43 for the at-home kits, while Chronomics charges £54.99 and Project Screen charges £64 with free shipping.

Amazon’s decision to undercut prices, according to experts, will shake up the market for exploitative providers.

The US National Archives released nearly 1,500 documents related to the government’s investigation into John F Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 on Wednesday.

The release of secret cables, internal memos, and other documents meets a deadline set by President Joe Biden in October and is in compliance with a federal statute requiring the release of records held by the government.

However, there was no immediate indication that the records contained information that would fundamentally alter the public’s perception of the events surrounding Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas on November 22, 1963, by Lee Harvey Oswald.

Next year, more documents are expected to be made public.

In November, UK inflation jumped to 5.1 percent as the price of gasoline hit a new high and car prices rose due to a computer chip shortage.

This is a big jump from October’s 4.2 percent, which was the highest since September 2011, according to the Office for National Statistics.

