We lived in constant fear of mass Channel deaths, which Tory policies attempted to avoid.

We lived in constant fear of mass Channel deaths, which Tory policies attempted to prevent.

The more the government stated that they were attempting to avoid a tragedy, the more people incorrectly assumed that they despised migrants.

It was never a matter of if, but rather when.

The harrowing reality of the tragic deaths of 27 migrants in the Channel has now been revealed.

These desperate men, women, and children, like so many others in recent years, have placed their trust in criminal gangs who exploit them by charging thousands of pounds for a ride in a rubber dinghy on a choppy winter sea.

Many in government feared and expected this disaster.

They also issued constant warnings about it.

The more the government claimed to be attempting to prevent a tragedy, the more people incorrectly assumed the government despised migrants and was looking for excuses to treat them harshly.

The government’s position has always been characterized in this way.

No one wanted to see a repeat of the shame of seeing the body of three-year-old Alan Kurdi washed up on the Turkish shore, as did the rest of the world.

Priti Patel, as the Home Secretary, had to be tough.

Her job requires her to uphold the principle of border security.

Returning jihadi fighters as well as brave Afghans looking for an escape route can both use these illegal routes.

The Home Office’s tough rhetoric on Channel crossings was intended to deter people from taking the risky journey.

These routes are dangerous, and there are no guarantees that landing on British soil will grant people the right to stay.

The options for deterrence have become more difficult to come by as the number of people willing to risk their lives has grown.

Patel’s suggestions of possible processing centers in Albania and boats in the Channel to repel small boats have enraged Whitehall policymakers and failed to prevent these deaths.

The debate became more toxic as the number of people attempting to cross the Channel grew.

Nigel Farage and his ilk aggravated the problem by drawing yet another line between themselves and the Conservatives on immigration.

His forays across the English Channel revealed a vulnerability in the system’s integrity that could be exploited.

It fit a political narrative, and now we’re literally picking up the pieces.

