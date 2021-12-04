We make custom pornography for a living, so nothing is too strange, and some of the requests even surprise us, says the couple.

A COUPLE WHO MAKES CUSTOM PORN FOR A LIVING has revealed some of the strange and sometimes surprising requests they get.

Anatomik Media has been in business for over a decade, and Dan and Rhiannon say they’ve received hundreds of requests.

On their website, the LA couple claims that “no request is too small, large – or weird!” and that they’re assisting people in realizing fantasies that traditional pornography can’t.

“‘Crazy’ is such a subjective term, the requests we get run the gamut,” they told Lad Bible.

“A fully-clothed woman swatting flies was one of the most benign we’ve had, and another guy once requested a vacuum cleaner.”

“He wanted a canister vacuum cleaner; it couldn’t be an upright because those aren’t sexy; it had to be a 1960s canister, and he wanted her to vacuum the floor a little but not too much, but mostly the couch, so she just vacuumed the couch.”

Anatomik Media was founded at a time when the internet was exploding with adult content websites.

Dan had always made his own adult films, and Rhiannon had worked in non-porn animation.

By launching a bespoke porn service, the two decided they’d made their mark on the industry.

It was then their job to hand over a list of models and make that erotic dream a reality, according to the out-there lovers, who said requests often came with a script, scene directions, and specifics about props.

In fact, demand is so high that people must wait months for a reservation.

“Our most expensive film isn’t out yet,” they revealed, “but it’s called The Bride.”

“It had a 25-person cast and cost around (dollar)30,000.”

To be honest, we were taken aback by the guy’s willingness to go along with it.

“We just assume that guys who come to us with bigger production ideas aren’t going to follow through.”

“The concept was that someone got married, a younger woman marrying an older man, and then at the reception she starts flirting with the best man, the son-in-law, the step-son, and then the wedding guests get involved, and everyone is filming.”

Dan and Rhiannon have regulars, just like any other business, and they’ve said they’re working on a fantasy series with one of them.

“Some of our clients see themselves as writers, creative types, and this guy is certainly one of them,” they explained.

‘I want this sexual thing’ isn’t always the case.

“They have a story that they want to bring to life.”

The ‘(dollar)240…’ was one of the stranger requests they received.

