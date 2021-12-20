We must keep up our fantastic booster efforts… and hope that the Prime Minister isn’t persuaded to sabotage Christmas.

With only four days until Christmas, the public is still unsure whether the day will go ahead without advice to limit family mixing, or if the days after will be ruined by new Covid restrictions.

Boris Johnson’s two-hour Cabinet meeting yesterday came to a halt with the PM only saying that he “reserves the possibility of taking further action” to safeguard the NHS.

Ministers who are skeptical are right to demand more information before agreeing to go beyond Plan B.

Given Sage’s dismal track record of scaremongering, there can be no haste in enacting economically ruinous new restrictions based on its latest worst-case scenario for Omicron.

The public, on the other hand, will undoubtedly be frustrated by the Crimbo limbo, while businesses will be in complete despair.

Footfall in stores is down, and cries for help are becoming increasingly louder, thanks to dire warnings from doomsday scientists.

Pubs are undecided about whether to order more beer in case they have to close before New Year’s Eve or ask customers to shiver outside in the cold.

The booster jab rollout is moving at breakneck speed, with nearly two million delivered over the weekend.

We must keep up this incredible effort… and hope that the Prime Minister is persuaded not to ruin Christmas all over again.

WHAT will it take for ministers on both sides of the Channel to stop the flow of illegal immigrants?

This year’s number of people risking their lives to reach our shores in inflatable boats is more than three times that of last year’s 8,400.

Anyone who thought the tragic drowning of 27 people last month would deter others from attempting the perilous journey was wrong.

More than 1,000 people have died crossing one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes in such flimsy craft in thick fog in the last four days.

The criminal gangs who dispatched them are unconcerned.

They are making an excessive amount of money.

Meanwhile, authorities in France and the United Kingdom continue to preside over deadly failure levels.

THE HEADTEACHER OF Bolton St Catherine’s Academy in Greater Manchester is the source of today’s woke nonsense lesson.

The roles of head boy and head girl, according to Rachael Lucas, are “outdated,” and she has renamed them “head’s ambassadors.”

It won’t be long before they stop using the term “head” for fear of offending those who don’t want it…

