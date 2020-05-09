“We need to find coal and steel today”

La Croix: How are you preparing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Europe, in a context where confinement remains the rule on almost the entire continent?

Pascale Jouannin : Of course, we have turned our backs a bit on our initial ambition, which was to have as many gatherings and events in physical presence to celebrate this anniversary.

Despite everything, we were able to maintain a very rich and varied online program. It goes from the more institutional offer, with the virtual visit of the house of Schuman, in Moselle, of the house of European history or of the European parliament in Brussels, to more cultural things with Opera, theater and concerts in London, Venice, Perpignan…

How can Robert Schuman still be a source of inspiration for the European project?

P. J. : We are convinced that his legacy is not only in history, that he can help us build Europe in the next 70 years. We need to find today’s coal and steel.

What immediately comes to mind during this pandemic is to build a Europe of health. We did not wait for Covid-19 to defend this idea, since in November, we were proposing a common health policy to fight against the diseases with the highest mortality rate (cancers, cardio diseases -vascular…).

But it’s not just about health. There is no reason, in the face of the web giants in the United States and Asia, not to give Europe the means to exist in the digital domain. Data will be the fuel of the third industrial revolution. Other challenges have to be tackled such as strategic autonomy, not only to get medicines.

What choices are available to Europeans in the crisis we are going through?

P. J. : If Europe is contested in the opinion polls of many Member States, it is also because it is expected at the turn on many subjects. The word “solidarity” is often used a bit to counter national withdrawal reflexes, as the current showdown between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the German Constitutional Court over the buyout of public debt shows.

Fortunately, I have the impression that there is this awareness that we must find ways to collaborate, including in the management of our finances, so as not to have to throw ourselves at the expense of our interests in arm of a China whose intentions are anything but benevolent.