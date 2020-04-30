We need your vote! RT projects nominated for ‘Internet Oscars’ Webby Awards 2020

For the third year running, RT is among the nominees for the ‘Oscars of the internet’ – the Webbys. This year, RT picked up an impressive four nominations, but now we need your vote as well!

More than 13,000 entries were submitted for the 24th annual Webby Awards, dubbed the ‘Webbys From Home,’ as the ceremony will be held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The RT creative projects are among nominees for the internet’s highest honor featuring celebrities, artists, studios, designers, brands, and media including BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, Marvel, HBO, Netflix, Disney, National Geographic, Jimmy Fallon, Ellen deGeneres, Billie Eilish, and others.

#Romanovs100 AR Photo Album – the innovative and immersive journey into the history of Russia’s last royal family – is in the running for Best Use of Augmented Reality.

The interactive album was released in 2018 following a digital project dedicated to the last days of Russia’s ruling imperial family, which ran on four social media platforms.

#Romanovs100 published some 4,000 rare, and in some cases previously unseen, photographs that the Romanov family took of their extraordinary lives. The project was built on a partnership with Russia’s State Archive to bring these images to a wider audience. You can download the book here.

RT’s VR project Lessons of Auschwitz, marking 75 years since the liberation of the camp, is nominated in three categories for best use of immersive and mixed realities. Among the competition for the award is the Washington Post, the New York Times, and Al Jazeera.

For Lessons of Auschwitz we brought nine students from a Moscow high school – between 13 and 16 years old – to the memorial in Poland. After the trip, we asked them to express their reactions in VR animation under the creative guidance of Russia’s leading XR artist, Denis Semionov, and the Phygitalism studio.

The music score is by Peter Theremin, great-grandson of Leon Theremin – the creator of the world’s first electronic musical instrument.

The music video, part of a larger project #VictoryPages, is the result of months of preparation and work. Read more about the project here.

RT’s video agency Ruptly is also among this year’s nominees – their work on Yellow Vest protests in France is nominated in Events & Live Streams – you can vote for it here. Another Ruptly production – ‘Dyatlov’s Journal: The Last Page’ – became a 2020 honoree. The video ‘Married Days Before Death’ by In The Now & Maffick is nominated for the award in Social Video, Education & Discovery (vote here).

The Webby Awards are the most established internet awards, annually presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. In 2019, the #Romanovs100 social media documentary was nominated for Best Use of Photography and, in 2018, a project by the same team – #1917LIVE – won the Webby’s People’s Voice award for Best Use of Social Media. RT was also a 2016 People’s Voice winner for best use of social media in the News & Information category.

Voting for the 2020 People’s Voice will continue until May 7.

