We pleaded with the Texas synagogue terrorist to surrender; according to his family, he should never have been allowed into the country.

During the terrifying siege, the Texas synagogue terrorist’s family begged him to surrender, saying he should never have been allowed into the country.

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that British national Malik Faisal Akram, 44, had been in the country for less than a month when he bought guns on the street.

During a tense standoff in Colleyville on Saturday, Akram, from Blackburn in Lancashire, England, held members of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue captive for nearly 12 hours.

After the FBI stormed the building at around 9 p.m. local time, he was shot dead, and the four hostages, a rabbi and three worshippers, were unharmed.

In a statement, Akram’s brother Gulbar described the family’s “devastation” and revealed that they had spent hours “liaising with Faisal” during the siege, attempting to persuade him to surrender.

Gulbar, on the other hand, claims that “there was nothing we could have said” to persuade him to surrender.

“As a family, we are absolutely devastated,” he said.

We can’t say much right now because the FBI investigation is still ongoing.

“As a family, we do not condone any of his actions and sincerely apologize to all of the victims involved in the unfortunate incident.”

“I was in the Greenbank incident room all night last night, coordinating with Faisal, the negotiators, the FBI, and others.”

“We were confident that, despite my brother’s mental health issues, he would not harm hostages.”

“There was nothing we could say or do to persuade him to give up.”

“We would also like to add that any attack on any human being, whether a Jew, Christian, Muslim, or anyone else, is wrong and should always be condemned,” he added.

“A Muslim attacking a Jew, or any Jew attacking a Muslim, Christian, Hindu, or vice versa, is completely unforgivable.”

Gulbar was “trying to get him to back down and ensure that no harm was done,” according to Infosurhoy.

His family also wants to know how Akram was allowed to enter America despite having a long criminal record and mental health issues.

“He’s known to police,” Gulbar told Infosurhoy.

“How was he able to obtain a visa and a gun?”

During a hunger relief event in Philadelphia, Biden described the incident as an “act of terror” and took questions from reporters.

“We don’t have all the facts yet,” he said, “but he allegedly bought the weapons on the street…

