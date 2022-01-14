We polled Sun readers to see if they thought Boris should resign over the partygate scandal, and the results may surprise you.

We polled Sun readers on whether Boris should resign over the partygate scandal, and the results may surprise you.

On our Facebook page, we asked Sun readers if they thought Boris Johnson should resign over the Downing Street parties, and the response was surprising: 50/50.

Many people believe that his mistakes are less important than his accomplishments.

Do you agree? Tell us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunNews or by email at [email protected]

LINDA: No, I don’t think so.

He’s done a fantastic job.

He made mistakes, of course, but he did his best, and that’s all any of us can ask of him.

REGIS: In a word, yes.

He’s a “king in a castle,” partying like a pig while others struggle outside.

It’s shameful that you’re so cut off from others.

NO. 1 JUNE

Whatever he tries, this poor man fails miserably.

Yes, Chris.

I work in a residential care facility.

We stayed away from our families to avoid endangering the residents — all while he was drinking.

RONNIE: No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,

During the lockdowns, the staff were all working in No10, and I don’t see why they couldn’t go into the garden.

PATRICK: You’re right.

Because Boris said, “We’re all in it together,” I worked in lockdown and never broke the rules.

NO, MARGARET.

Many people, I’m sure, disobeyed the rules.

My heart breaks for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

However, I’m sure there were a lot of parties going on as well.

NO, TRACY.

If he has to leave, everyone at the party has to leave as well.

At this point, no one wants to be in his shoes.

STEPH: No, I don’t think so.

When we were looking for someone to lead us out of Brexit, I voted for this man.

We would be in a much worse situation if it weren’t for Boris and his team.

ELAINE: Yes, that is correct.

He claims it was a work-related event.

I don’t think we could bring alcohol to a work event.

He’s in charge of our country, so he should follow his own advice.

NO, STANLEY.

He’s done an excellent job, and I’ll cast my vote for him.

Let’s not judge him because of the party; instead, let’s talk about the good work he’s done.

JANE: Of course.

The rest of the attendees at the parties should also resign.

They’re all a disgrace to society.

No, Jean.

We don’t have anyone to fill his shoes.

He’s accomplished far more than Labour ever could.

Boris should be kept to himself.

Put an end to the witch hunt.

IAN: Not at all.

Are we going to put every Prime Minister on trial for every transgression?

BRENDA: You’re right.

He is a liar, and his pathetic excuses are an insult to the people who were suffering at the time.