“We sense a change, we feel dumped, so we drink to calm down”

“The confinement arrived, there was not much to do, I fell back into it. ” Before March 16, Baptiste (the first names were changed) counted the days. Contrary to the majority of the population, it was when the social distancing measures began that he stopped counting. The calendar broke down after eighty days when the 31-year-old opened his “8.6 can. “, after two and a half months of abstinence.

“Confinement is a period of emotional destabilization, which promotes or strengthens situations of dependence”, notes Nathalie Latour, general delegate of the Addiction Federation, which brings together more than 200 associations, confirming “An increase in alcohol consumption”. To explain this increase, dependent people, mainly men, evoke pell-mell “Anxiety”, “Loneliness”, “Loss of rhythm” or “Family pressure” induced by social distancing measures.

“Confinement puts everyone in front of the weak links in their life”, sums up Moka Lorberg, a therapist specializing in addiction, herself abstinent for thirty years. If some have increased or even resumed their consumption of alcohol, the nurse in the alcohol department of the Saint-Denis hospital center (Seine-Saint-Denis) assures that others “Take advantage of this period to reflect on their relationship to alcohol and possibly reduce their consumption”.

“The timing is not right”

His relationship to alcohol, Baptiste sees it as “A long fight”. With the resigned tone of habit, the bachelor describes this “Relapse” like a “Constituent event” of his journey for ten years. “There have always been cycles where I stop and then I resume”, comments this wallmaker (whose job consists in the construction of dry stone walls) installed in a forest in the heart of Vaucluse.

“Some addict will think about it all day: he thinks about the glasses he drinks and the ones he doesn’t drink”, comments Mme Lorberg. “Addiction never stops”, confirms Patrick, doctor, alcoholic, 53 years old. This father of three daughters evokes in the first place “The anxiety-provoking climate of confinement”. “We sense a change, we feel dumped, the world is going to change, we are alone with our burden, so we drink to calm down”, says one who is looking for “The state of permanent stupidity” since March 16.

