We should be protesting how Prime Ministers can declare war, not Tony Blair’s knighthood.

Military action in the United Kingdom is almost completely unchecked by British democracy.

Tony Blair will be in good company when he is knighted and is tapped on the shoulder with a royal sword.

Mike Jackson, the British army’s commander during the Iraq invasion, was knighted in 2004.

Michael Boyce, the then-Chief of the Defence Staff, is now a member of the House of Lords.

When the arms firm BAE Systems profited from the Iraq war, its chairman, Dick Evans, was already a knight.

All of these people were involved in that heinous and wasteful war.

While some decent people are knighted, the honours system is rife with people who are so disreputable that I am surprised that any progressive minded person would want to receive one.

A knighthood today signifies the establishment’s approval, but it says little about a person’s worth to society.

That is why the protests against Tony Blair’s knighthood in the New Year’s Honours miss the bigger picture.

One million people have signed a Change.org petition to have Blair’s appointment revoked, but we should be focusing our efforts on ensuring that something like Iraq never happens again.

We must demonstrate and lobby our elected representatives to encourage systemic change and make it more difficult for governments to go to war in the first place.

There are almost no checks on military action in British democracy.

They are not required by law to seek permission from Parliament or the public before declaring war.

The Cabinet can make recommendations and the House of Commons can debate the issue, but the Prime Minister has the final say.

Despite widespread public opposition and polls consistently showing that the majority of the British public opposes war, Blair dispatched troops to invade Iraq.

He did allow MPs to vote on the war, but only at the last minute and with little time for careful consideration.

He won because Tory MPs voted with the Labour Party’s pro-war wing.

The Iraq War, on the other hand, had such an impact on public opinion that when MPs were given a vote again in 2013, they voted down David Cameron and Nick Clegg’s plan for.

