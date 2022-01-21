We should be rejoicing in the joy of returning to work, with everything from work buddies to Pret sandwiches.

From work buddies to Pret sandwiches, we should be rejoicing at the prospect of returning to the office.

As a freelancer, I’m envious of the office’s return.

The office is back now that official Plan B guidance has ended, and as a freelancer who has worked from home for more than four years, I’m envious as workers return.

I’m sick of wearing the same tracksuit bottoms every day after nearly two years of pandemic working from home and curtailed social lives. I wish I could spend my mornings coordinating different work outfits and elongating my lashes with too much mascara.

I want to get out of bed, shower, dress, and go out into the world to interact with others.

Prior to the pandemic, I used to work full-time in an office and freelanced in one on occasion.

I miss my daily morning catch-ups with my office besties around the coffee machine, as well as the joy of hearing a colleague laugh after sending them a funny Slack message.

Those with whom I’ve worked in offices are among my favorite people.

The daily interaction and bond you have with your coworkers because of a shared work purpose is truly unique.

It’s the relationships that make office life and the thing I miss the most about not working in one. From last-minute drinks after a long day to sharing work celebrations (and frustrations) with others, it’s the relationships that make office life and the thing I miss the most about not working in one.

Knowing what my coworkers were up to on the weekend, what TV show they were watching, and what they were cooking for dinner was fascinating to me because I saw the same people every day.

I’m also craving any sort of gossip right now, and I’m confident that returning to work would provide it far more effectively than my constant scrolling through the NextDoor app.

I’m so depleted of all the energy the office can provide that I’m missing Pret and its mediocre sandwiches.

Maybe I’ll find a neighbor to accompany me to lunch, but it won’t be the same as looking over all the options with a coworker.

There are also some practical advantages to working in an office.

I worked in them for over seven years and found it to be both enjoyable and (mostly) fruitful.

Being a freelancer is a completely different way of working, and there’s one truth that stands out among the never-ending stream of productivity advice available.

