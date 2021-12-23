We were locked in a room and DEPORTED from our £15k dream Christmas hols in Tahiti with our baby due to an Omicron travel ban mix-up.

We were locked in a room and DEPORTED from our £15k dream Christmas hols in Tahiti with our baby after an Omicron travel ban mix-up.

Due to a misunderstanding over the Omicron travel ban, a British family was detained and then deported while on a £15,000 dream vacation.

Steve Goode, 31, and his partner Charlotte, 29, from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, say their dream vacation in Tahiti, French Polynesia, was turned into a “nightmare” by “rude and disrespectful” authorities.

The business owners were taken aback when they arrived on December 20 and were informed that they would be deported immediately, despite the fact that both the UK and French government websites stated that British citizens were permitted to visit French overseas territories.

After landing in an island paradise with their baby daughter Penelope, who has health issues, immigration officials told them “you are not welcome.”

After passing through passport control, Steve claims his family was held in a small room with no air conditioning for nearly six hours and “refused food.”

It came after French President Emmanuel Macron’s government banned British citizens from visiting the country in order to prevent the Omicron Covid variant from spreading.

However, according to Steve, authorities in Paris made no mention of French overseas territories, and the airlines assured them that the trip would go ahead.

“We met all the entry requirements and completed an ETIS visa document,” he told Infosurhoy.

“According to the paperwork, the French had given us permission to enter the country.

“We handed over our passports when we arrived, and they immediately stood up and said, ‘You’re not to be here, you’re not allowed here.’

“They took us to an immigration room and repeatedly told us, ‘British travellers are not allowed or welcome in France or French territories.'”

“I said, ‘I’m looking at your website right now, and it says we are,'” she explained.

On December 17, the family flew 11 hours from London to Los Angeles before flying nine hours to Tahiti three days later.

The airlines and their hotel on the South Pacific island, according to Steve, had no idea that UK citizens were barred from flying there.

The British were also granted visas by French authorities after passing the required vaccine and Covid tests.

“They were so rude to us about us being British, and it was clear that they didn’t care that we had a six-month-old child,” he said.

They insisted that if we left the room, we would be breaking the law and would be arrested.

According to Steve, French authorities attempted to deport the family to the United States without first conducting the necessary Covid tests.

After the exhausting trip, the 31-year-old says his daughter Penelope, who has health issues, began to feel sick and diarrhoea.

