‘We will come back stronger, kinder … and a bit fatter,’ says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has said he is deeply missing football but underlined the importance of staying safe by remaining at home during the coronavirus crisis. Sports across the globe have been suspended as countries look to curb the spread of Covid-19 and few expect the Premier League to return anytime soon.

Guardiola last week donated €1m (£918,000) to aid the battle against coronavirus in Spain and has released a message to City fans urging them to heed medical advice. “We miss football,” he said. “We miss the life that we had a few days ago but now is the time to listen, to follow our scientists, doctors and nurses.

“You are my football family and we are going to do everything possible to make you feel better. We’ll come back from this stronger, better, kinder … and a little bit fatter. Stay inside, stay safe.”

Guardiola’s video message came as the club launched the new Cityzens At Home website dedicated to providing fans with news, advice and activities during these unprecedented times.