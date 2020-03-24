‘We will not blame Adrián’, says Klopp after Liverpool’s Champions League exit

Jürgen Klopp refused to blame Liverpool’s Champions League elimination solely on Adrián as he insisted other failings by his team fuelled Atlético Madrid’s comeback victory at Anfield.

Liverpool’s defence of the Champions League and hopes of becoming the first English team to reach three consecutive finals ended with a 3-2 home defeat against Diego Simeone’s side, who advanced 4-2 on aggregate. It was Liverpool’s first European defeat at Anfield in almost six years, their first in 11 European knockout ties under Klopp, and came despite a dominant 90 minute display in which Georginio Wijnaldum levelled the tie on aggregate.

Roberto Firmino gave the holders a 2-0 lead in extra-time only for a dreadful mistake by Adrián, deputising for the injured Alisson, to change the entire complexion of the game. Substitute Marcos Llorente scored a crucial away goal following Adrián’s poor clearance to João Félix but Klopp insisted the failure to score a second goal in normal time, and to defend better throughout extra-time, also contributed to Liverpool’s exit.

“He’s a man and he knows that’s how it is,” said Klopp of the Liverpool goalkeeper. “We will not blame him for a second. It would be really nice if you stay respectful. He did not want to do that, he saved us in so many moments when he played. Since he’s here, he had super performances. This goal didn’t help but that’s how it is. If you lose a game you always lose for different reasons.

“Tonight, this was not the moment we lost the game, but it had a big impact. We should not say it was not like this because it was obvious. We conceded more goals after this and we didn’t score the goals in other situations. We had plenty of reasons why we didn’t go through. How it is in life, especially when your job is in public, people judge you. But he’s a grown man and he will deal with that. We will help him with that but I don’t think he needs it, to be honest.”

Klopp insisted the Champions League exit would have no impact on Liverpool’s overall season and took a little dig at Simeone’s defensive tactics afterwards. He added: “They scored more goals than us and we lost so congratulations to Atlético, but I am an under-average loser and if I said everything what was on my mind right now I would come across as the worst loser in the world. The way they play, I don’t get it, but that’s life.

“For two and a half years we have had an exceptional ride in the Champions League. It was party after party after party. Tonight was also a party, everyone showed up in the best way. We fought hard and played well and the crowd were exceptional. But we lost. It will have no impact. We were lucky in some moments in the Champions League but tonight we are out. We will go again. It will have no impact. Now we have three days to prepare for the derby, that is the impact.”

Simeone brushed off Klopp’s veiled criticism of his playing style, saying: “I respect his identity and the quality footballers they have. We try to exploit deficiencies in the opponent. That’s what we do. And we try to win.” The Atlético coach preferred to pay tribute to goalkeeper Jan Oblak who, in contrast to Adrián in the Liverpool goal, produced an outstanding display to keep his side in the game.

“He stopped every situation he had today but we also made it hard for their strikers to shoot,” said Simeone. “He saves games for us. Messi wins games for you up front and in goal people can win games for you as well. Oblak does that. Our fans will remember this and his performance for a long time.”

Simeone was very magnanimous in victory and insisted it was unfair that Atlético, as the away team in the second leg, had 30 minutes of extra-time to score a crucial away goal. He explained: “What I have to say, and will be saying at the next Uefa coaches’ meeting, is what I think is unfair. Today was unjust because we had 30 minutes of extra-time to score three away goals. Liverpool never had that. We had 30 more minutes to score an away goal and Liverpool didn’t. That’s not fair. The rule favoured us today but it might go against us in future. Liverpool had 30 minutes fewer to score an away goal. That’s wrong.”