‘We won’t be uprooted’: Mayor says Trump’s plan to make Abu Dis new Palestinian capital ‘not fair or honest’

Mayor of Abu Dis, the small town envisioned as the new Palestinian capital in Donald Trump’s Middle East ‘peace plan,’ told RT that Jerusalem will always be the true capital of Palestine and slammed US president for ignorance.

Trump’s ‘Vision’ for peace, unveiled at the White House on Tuesday, outlines a two-state solution with Jerusalem proper remaining the “undivided capital” of Israel, while a new Palestinian capital could be established east of the city, centering on Abu Dis.

“Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine and Abu Dis is only considered as a suburb of Jerusalem,” Ahmed Abu Hilal told RT. “We will not be uprooted from the historic city and we will always be a part of Jerusalem.”