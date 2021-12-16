‘We would not have survived the heartbreak of saying goodbye to our beautiful daughter if it hadn’t been for Rainbow Trust.’

Annie Langfeld, the daughter of Mike and Becky Langfeld, died shortly after her second birthday after being born with a rare condition.

Rainbow Trust was there for the family throughout her illness – and is now supporting them through their grief, according to the family.

Mike Langfeld swallows a lump in his throat as he recalls his daughter Annie, saying, “She was an adorable little girl and so beautiful.”

Mike and Becky Langfeld were devastated when their daughter Annie died just days after she turned two in October of last year.

Annie was born in October 2018 with the rare Pearson’s syndrome and was given a 50/50 chance of living to be two years old.

Pearson’s syndrome is a mitochondrial disease characterized by anemia, diabetes, and a lack of growth.

Mike admitted, “We were grieving from the time Annie was born.”

“Every single day, you’re grieving – first for the daughter we thought we’d have, then for the daughter we fell in love with and knew we wouldn’t be able to keep.”

“You’re grieving every day because you know you won’t have her forever.”

You adore her, but you know she’ll be taken from you at some point.”

The family, who live in Hampshire, first contacted Rainbow Trust shortly after Annie was born, and they say the charity has supported them throughout Annie’s illness, death, and beyond.

“Rainbow Trust aided us in ways that no one could have imagined,” he said.

“We owe them our lives, and I don’t think we would have survived if it weren’t for them.”

I’m donating to Rainbow Trust’s Christmas appeal 2021, which aims to raise £75,000 to help families whose lives are turned upside down when their child is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

If a child dies, Rainbow Trust offers bereavement support and continues to support the family for as long as they need it. The family was helped by Rainbow Trust family support worker Liz Callaway, who began providing sibling support to Annie’s brother Zach, who turned three just days after his sister was born.

‘Without Rainbow Trust, we wouldn’t have survived the heartbreak of saying goodbye to our beautiful daughter