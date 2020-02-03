Weary Victoria Beckham and Scarlett Johansson leave BAFTAs

The stars were out in force on Sunday night as they either celebrated or commiserated following the 73rd annual EE British Academy Film Awards.

BAFTA nominees and winners mingled with Hollywood heavyweights and the best of British talent at several exclusive afterparties, with the likes of Netflix, British Vogue and The Grosvenor House Hotel throwing glittering soirees.

With the champagne flowing and several stars toasting their success – or drowning their sorrows – the likes of Victoria Beckham, Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton were seen making very animated exits from the parties.

Victoria had been the epitome of glamour at the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co’s BAFTA bash at Annabel’s private members club.

However, it looked as though she’d partied too hard as she slipped out of the event and hopped into a car home, struggling to stay awake as she snuggled up on the back seat.

The 45-year-old fashion designer even attempted to use her cream trouser suit jacket as a pillow, a brave move as she was sporting a full face of expertly applied make-up.

Unable to keep her eyes open, the mother-of-four looked to be having some trouble with her balance as she slumped into the seat, seeming unable to push herself back upright.

The display was in stark contrast to her poise earlier in the evening, when she had been a picture of elegance and glamour at the star-studded soiree.

The fashion designer, 45, who cut a typically chic figure in an ivory trouser suit, that skimmed over her lithe frame.

She teamed the two piece with a ruffled high neck blouse that she fastened with a black flower-style pin as she made her way into Mayfair club Annabels.

Wearing her brunette locks in a tousled updo, the glamorous mother-of-four rounded out her look with a flattering palette of makeup that included smokey eyeshadow and nude pink lipstick.

Victoria completed the look by toting a small black handbag that she slung over her shoulder, partially concealed by her jacket that she had fastened in a cape style.

Across town, at celebrity hotspot The Chiltern Firehouse, Scarlett Johansson was making a spirited exit of her own as she left the Netflix afterparty.

Scarlett was nominated in the Leading Actress category for Marriage Story, but lost out to Renee Zellweger, who won for her role as Judy Garland in the namesake biopic Judy.

The blonde bombshell also lost out on Supporting Actress for JoJo Rabbit, as her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern claimed the gong for her role as cutthroat lawyer Nora Fanshaw in the Netflix hit.

And it seemed that Scarlett had managed to successfully drown her sorrows on the night as she was seen leaving the bash with a giant ladder on her semi-sheer black tights.

Appearing in good spirits as she left, the blonde bombshell held onto her gold clutch as she strolled out of the celebrity haunt in her black pointed stilettos.

While Scarlett failed to turn either of her two acting nominations into wins, she stole the spotlight at the party, putting on a leggy display in a thigh-skimming blazer style mini dress,.

Meanwhile Charlize Theron ensured she claimed her own share of the limelight in a distinctive black trouser suit teamed with a revealing mesh sheer top.

Drawing attention to her exposed bra, the South African actress, 44, turned heads while making her way inside the exclusive venue.

Charlize added to her look with a pair of conventional black stiletto heels, while a single gold choker necklace rounded things off.

Meanwhile Irina Shayk, 34, showed exactly why she’s coveted by top designers around the world on Sunday, when she stepped out in glamorous style at the event.

The Russian beauty wowed as she arrived at London’s exclusive Annabel’s in a nude bodysuit under a see-through mesh dress, which was embellished with a an array of glittering jewels.

The star’s sleeveless dress of choice perfectly accentuated her enviable curves and boasted a tasselled hemline, which gave way to her nude strappy heels.

Accessorising with a diamond necklace and matching stud earrings, the runway favourite wore her glossy chestnut brown tresses in a long, sleek style, while she highlighted her good looks with impeccable makeup.

Irina’s attendance at the party comes after she spoke to British Vogue about her June split from Bradley Cooper in an usually candid interview touching on their ill-fated romance.

The star confessed she felt on ‘new ground’ following their separation – though adjusting to life as a single mother sometimes makes her feel like she’s ‘falling apart’.

The notoriously private couple announced the end of their relationship last summer after four years together, and share custody of their two-year-old daughter Lea.

She told the publication: ‘I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.’

On her newfound single parenthood she added: ‘It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, “Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.”‘

During her interview with the glossy publication, the catwalk favourite also spoke of her steely reserve when it comes to moving on from broken relationships.

‘I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that,’ she said. ‘If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know?

‘I think some people are really scared of this coldness. I also think not many people know that underneath this there’s a nice, sweet person who cries in interviews.’

Irina and 45-year-old Hollywood actor Bradley shocked fans when they announced over the summer that their relationship had come to an end.

A source close to the couple told People at the time: ‘Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born. They tried to save the relationship but it had changed.’

There were rumours at the time that he and co-star Lady Gaga had a romance blossoming in real life, following their intimate performance of Grammy and Oscar winning song, Shallow, at the Academy Awards – something they have both denied.

Rumours resurfaced once again in recent times when Life & Style reported the singer thought Bradley was ‘the one’.

But the family has settled into a new normal since the couple split earlier this year, with both parents now residing in New York, after living together in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, across town, Rihanna and Scarlett Johansson lead the glamour at Netflix’s star-studded BAFTAs after-party held at London’s Chiltern Firehouse.

The Bajan singer, 31, nailed the sports luxe trend in an off the shoulder hoodie top and satin flares as she sashayed into the celebrity hotspot alongside Scarlett, 35, who also dazzled in all-black.

The pair were joined by a host of big names at the bash, with the likes of Ellie Goulding, Jenna Coleman and Richard E. Grant in attendance.

Rihanna, who moved to London last year, looked phenomenal at the event as she opted for a typically quirky ensemble on the outing.

The Pon de Replay hitmaker sheathed her incredible figure in a black hoodie style top that featured a bardot style neckline to showcase her decotellage.

The garment skimmed over her lithe frame and was layered over a pair of satin flares that swept over her toweringly high patent black heels.

Injecting a splash of colour to the look, the Grammy Award winning actress donned a slick of red lipstick, whilst she accessorised with dazzling chandelier earrings.

Scarlett also opted for all-black on the night as she slipped into a little black dress that highlighted her incredible figure.

The look was in complete contrast to her red carpet ensemble, when she had donned a feathered pink gown for the BAFTAs ceremony. For the afterparty, she opted for a more leggy look, slipping into a tuxedo style mini dress that she teamed with sheer black dress.

And it seemed that Scarlett had such a good time partying at the soiree that her black denier tights ripped down her leg.

The BAFTAs official star-studded after-party was held at The Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair, London, directly after the event.

Little Women actress Saorise Ronan, 25, looked impossibly chic in a shift-style black mini dress with a heavily embellished neckline, adorned with statement jewels and golden sequins for a final flare.

Saorise added a seventies inspired twist to her after-party outfit with a pair of black heeled knee-high boots, which boosted her frame and put her toned pins on display.

Saoirse kept her quirky hairstyle the same as earlier in the evening, while also rocking a glamorous coat of make-up including a touched-up slick of bright red lipstick and black winged eye-liner.

The star was joined at the bash by fellow Best Actress nominee Charlize Theron, who was given the nod for her leading role in Bombhsell, while Margot Robbie, who was up for Best Supporting Actress, was also present.

Both actresses opted to stay in the gowns they wore to the ceremony, with the Birds of Prey star, 29, opting for an elegant black lace gown with a dramatic collar neckline and ruffled chiffon detailing.

Margot accessorised the look with some simple accessories which included a pair of diamond earrings and a black flower ring.

The Australian star styled her peroxide blonde locks into a sleek blow-dried sweptback hairdo, she added a slick of glamorous make-up.

Margot has had a busy week after the premiere of her Birds of Prey movie took place in London on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Charlize, 44, put on a showstopping display in a plunging purple gown, which featured a structured bustier and flowing pleated skirt.

The dress was tied together with a slim black belt, which was cinched around her trim waist and accentuated her enviable physique.

Charlize accessorised her awards look with a simple yet chic silver necklace and a selection of silver studded earrings.

The stars were in the mood to party following the star-studded EE British Academy Film Awards, which had been held at the Royal Albert Hall.

Sam Mendes’ 1917 led the winners at the 73rd annual awards, with the World War I masterpiece took home seven gongs, which included the Best Film, Director, Outstanding British Film, Special Visual Effects, Cinematography, Production Design and Sound at the star-studded ceremony.

While Renee Zellweger, 50, won the Leading Actress gong for her role as Judy Garland in the namesake biopic Judy with Joaquin Phoenix, 45, taking home the Leading Actor award for his role as Joker.

Despite receiving 11 nominations, Joker only took home three awards – Casting, Original Score and Joaquin’s Leading Actor gong.

Other A-lister wins included Laura Dern, 52, who won the Supporting Actress gong for her role as cutthroat lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story.

While an absent Brad Pitt won the Supporting Actor gong for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was collected by his co-star Margot Robbie who lost out on her own Supporting Actress nomination for her Sharon Tate role in the Quentin Tarantino movie.

Andy Serkis was honoured with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award by his Lord Of The Rings co-star Sir Ian McKellen while E.T producer Kathleen Kennedy received the highest honour with The Fellowship award.

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite received two wins on Sunday evening, taking home the Film Not in the English Language and Original Screenplay gongs.

Top Boy and Blue Story actor Michael Ward won the EE Rising Star Award, which was voted for by the public.

For Sama won Documentary, Jojo Rabbit won Adapted Screenplay, Le Mans ‘66 won Editing and Klaus took home the Animated Film award.

Despite not winning an award for her role, Margot Robbie’s Bombshell won the Make Up & Hair BAFTA with Little Women winning Costume Design.

Writer/director Mark Jenkin and producers Kate Byers and Linn Waite won the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Bait.

While Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) took home the British Short Film award and Grandad Was a Romantic won the British Short Animation gong.

The 2020 ceremony is the 73rd annual EE British Academy Film Awards and is considered the UK’s most prestigious awards ceremony. It is also the last event to take place ahead of the Oscars.

The ceremony was hosted by Graham Norton, taking over the role from Joanna Lumley, who hosted for two years prior.

BAFTA winners and nominees are voted for by 6,500 BAFTA members, comprised of industry professionals and creatives around the world.

Members vote to decide the nominations from hundreds of films in round one, then vote for the winner from the shortlist in round two.