Weather: early heat records in northern France

The north of France experienced early heat records this week, with values ​​above seasonal norms of 10 to 12 ° C, ie average temperatures of an early summer, Météo France said.

Brest had its earliest hot day on Friday with 25.2 ° C. Paris and Rouen had recorded their record for early heat the day before with 27.1 ° C and 25.3 ° C respectively. “It had never been so hot” in these cities “at this time of year,” notes Météo France.

“This heat will stretch until the weekend. We are still waiting until 27 ° C in Strasbourg on Sunday,” continues the organization. But, after a Easter weekend “still mild, the weather will change radically Monday, with a sharp drop in temperatures, especially in the northern half of the country”.

The cold air that will arrive from the north on Tuesday will drop the temperatures. “We will thus lose between Sunday and Monday 8 to 10 ° C in the north of the country, rising on average from 25 to 17 ° C, explains Météo France. In the southern half, the thermometers will also drop, but it will be less radical since they will still average 23 ° C on Monday versus 21 ° C on Sunday. “