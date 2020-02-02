Weather forecast garners a lot of attention online – because it looks like a penis

A weather map resembling a penis has garnered a lot of attention online.

The map shows a weather system with heavy rain forecast off the coast of Coffs Harbour on the north coast of New South Wales on Thursday.

A storm is also expected to form over that stretch of the coastline next week with heavy rainfall of up to 39.1mm.

Unfortunately the weather system took on a very phallic shape.

The hilarious image was posted to Reddit on Sunday with the caption: ‘Just when you think you can’t take another inch’.

The post quickly garnered attention, with users flooding the comments with sexual innuendos.

‘Man, Australia is really getting f**ked over this year!’ one user wrote.

‘Geez, we truly are getting shafted!’ another wrote.

‘Looks like you’re about to take a pounding,’ one person commented.

Sydney has been sweltering through the weekend but thunderstorms and rain is expected to hit at the beginning of the week.

Damaging winds could hit Sydney, the Illawarra and the Blue Mountains on Sunday night and Monday.

NSW Health issued a warning that winds could bring bushfire smoke from the state’s south into Sydney and the Illawarra.

They warn residents to be cautious of being outdoors: ‘People with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular conditions should avoid outdoor physical activity and those with asthma should also follow their Asthma Action Plan and carry their reliever medication with them.’

Sydney could be seeing a reprieve from the warm weather over the coming week, with maximum temperatures of 26C and cloud cover.

Showers and storms are forecast from Thursday and into the following weekend.