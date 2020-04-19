Weather forecast: plenty of room for sun with temperatures up to 20 degrees NOW

It will be dry on Sunday and it will clear up in more and more places from the north. There is plenty of room for the sun, and with temperatures of 12 degrees on the Wadden Islands and 15 to 20 degrees elsewhere, it is also mild again on Sunday.

Due to a strong east wind it feels a little less warm than the temperatures suggest.

Not only on Sunday there is plenty of room for the sun: the sun will also shine a lot in the coming week. The temperature will drop to around 6 degrees overnight.

The wind will continue in the coming days and will only decrease in strength on Thursday. That day the mercury also goes up slightly and temperatures rise to an average of about 20 degrees.