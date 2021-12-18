Weather forecast UK – Met Office yellow weather warning updated today as SNOW set to fall on Xmas

THE Met Office has updated its Yellow weather warning today as there will be fog across the Midlands and NE England until midday.

Meanwhile, Brits could yet see a white Christmas as temperatures plummet to a bone-chilling -6C.

One forecaster says that if a particular weather system shapes up in the days to come, some areas could record a whopping 10 inches of snow on the big day.

Brian Gaze said it could still be an “all-time classic” for snow fans this Christmas.

He said that: “It looks a lot more promising for cold weather on Christmas Day and going forwards”.

Bookies say the city most likely to see snow when Santa arrives is Aberdeen, with odds of 52.

Edinburgh and Glasgow are both priced at 31.

In England, the destination with the best chance of a sprinkling of snow on the day itself is Newcastle, also at 31, followed by Leeds at 72.

Almost all forecasters are currently agreed that it’s set to get much colder towards the new year when Storm Corrie will see blizzards and biting winds blasting in straight from the Arctic.

It’s almost certain that at least 1cm will fall in the north-west on December 27.

Elsewhere, five more storms will tear across England this winter.

A yellow warning for freezing fog is now in place for a swathe of the country between Middlesbrough and Southend-on-Sea.

There’ll be poor visibility for drivers, with “stubborn and dense fog” set to linger.

After that, the mercury will plummet, with -1C expected in London on Tuesday.

Many will see frost early next week, before rain and snow settle in.

A Met Office official told LBC: “The odds of a white Christmas aren’t too low.”

Cold air will hit rain clouds from the Atlantic, which could provide perfect conditions for snow.

It’s still too early to rule out the blast turning into sleet or rain instead, he said.

Another dull day is forecast today.

Mist patches will linger through much of the day, with spells of drizzle across central parts of England, particularly in the morning.

Sunshine is likely in north-east Scotland at… Infosurhoy latest brief News.