Weather in the UK: The UK has experienced its warmest New Year’s Eve on record, with parts of the country hotter than Athens.

Forecasters say parts of the UK were hotter than Athens on Friday, as the country experienced its warmest New Year’s Eve on record.

The Met Office reported that temperatures in Sutton Bonington, Nottinghamshire, reached 15.4°C this afternoon.

This temperature easily surpassed the previous record of 14.8°C set on December 31, 2011 in Colwyn Bay, Wales.

Areas of Britain were hotter than European cities such as Istanbul (7C), Athens (13C), and Valencia (15C) as the temperature more than doubled from the average December high of 7C.

The “exceptionally mild” weather is expected to last into the New Year, with highs of 15 and 13 degrees Celsius expected on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“It will be mild at midnight,” said Steven Keates of the Met Office, “so if you are out and about celebrating it should be mostly dry for much of the country, but there may be some rain in the north-west of England.”

“New Year’s Day in many parts of the country could be unusually mild, with temperatures similar to what we’re seeing today.

“Highs of 14C are expected in Inverness on Saturday, with 15C in parts of England and Wales.”

Forecasters said the warm weather is the result of high pressure across the Western Mediterranean colliding with low pressure in the Atlantic, creating a “long train of south-westerly winds coming our way” after one of the dullest Decembers in recent memory.

The record temperature for New Year’s Day, according to Mr Keates, is 15.6 degrees Celsius, which was set in Bude, Cornwall, in 1916.

On Sunday, the temperature is expected to drop slightly, but it will still be “well above average” for much of the country.

Highs of 13C are expected in East Anglia, south-east England, and Wales.

Northern England may see temperatures of 12 degrees Celsius, while Scotland and Northern Ireland will see temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Mr Keates issued a travel warning for Sunday, warning of “short-lived but quite intense rainfall” in parts of England and Wales, as well as gusty winds.

