Weather UK Christmas forecast: Arctic chill and a ‘SNOWBOMB’ are expected on Christmas Day, according to the Met Office.

Weather UK Christmas forecast: Arctic chill and ‘SNOWBOMB’ expected on Christmas Day, according to the Met Office.

BRITS have been warned to prepare for a icy -1C freeze as temperatures plummet just days before Christmas, with snow warnings in effect.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Scotland and parts of northern England, which will last until 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

According to one forecaster, if a specific weather system develops in the coming days, some areas could see up to 10 inches of snow on Christmas Day, starting as early as early morning in many places.

Meanwhile, with blizzards and biting winds sweeping across some parts of the country, forecasters have predicted the exact date Brits will see snow this month.b Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook has said it may well be a very white Christmas after all, and it’ll be an “all-time classic” for snow fans.

Temperatures in some parts of Scotland could drop to -6°C, while snow would fall across much of the country, including the south.

It’s cold and windy outside.

Bright in Scotland and much of northern England.

Cloudier further south, with heavy rain spreading from the southwest into Northern Ireland, Wales, and southern and central England.

Later, rain will ease over Wales and southern and central England.

Later that night, heavy rain fell in the southwest.

In the north, it’s clearer and frostier.

Winds are picking up.

Early rain and hill snow in Scotland sinking southwards into northern England, followed by brighter but colder and windier conditions.

Early rain in the southwest spreads into Wales and southern and central England later, with early fog patches further south.

From yesterday 15:00 until 11:00 on Christmas Eve, the Met Office has predicted snow in many northern parts of Scotland.

Due to the possibility of travel disruption due to snow, please drive carefully and take all necessary precautions.

A yellow weather warning has been issued.

For the most part, tomorrow will be a wet and overcast day, with light rain falling across much of the United Kingdom.

Tomorrow morning will be misty in the south, with drizzle and snow in Scotland.

Tomorrow afternoon, a band of rain will sweep across England and Wales, becoming heavy at times.

Winds that are gentle

For the most part, Saturday will be cloudy, with rain in the forecast for the majority of the country, especially in England and Northern…

