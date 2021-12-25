Weather UK Christmas forecast: Snow will fall TODAY with a -2C chill, with more snow expected tomorrow.

Prepare for ice and a -2C chill this Christmas, according to the Met Office.

Between Christmas Day and December 28, temperatures in parts of the north and east of England are expected to drop as low as -2C.

From midnight Sunday to noon Monday, two yellow snow warnings have been issued for some upland areas.

Despite highs of 6C in Scotland, 7C in Northern Ireland, 9C in Wales, and 11C in England, Boxing Day will be “bitingly” cold as strong winds blow in.

Strong gusts are expected across upland areas on Boxing Day, according to the Met Office, so drive carefully.

More snow is expected to fall starting December 27, making for a truly wintry holiday season.

It will last until January 2nd, when the warmer air will turn the snow into rain.

The UK will be caught in a “battleground” between freezing air from the Arctic and Scandinavia and much milder air attempting to enter from the Atlantic, according to Sarah Thornton, director of Weathertrending.

“As we approach Christmas Day, most models now suggest that the cold air will win and spread lower temperatures southward.

“However, another blast of mild air from the southwest will arrive later in the day, bringing rain.”

There’s a growing chance of snow at the border between the two.”

Snow could arrive as early as Friday in the South, according to forecasters, while blizzards are expected in Scotland, according to the Met Office.

The weather forecast predicts mild conditions on Thursday before rain arrives, but don’t let that dampen your spirits.

On December 25, “colder and clearer” weather is expected, with snowfall most likely in the north.

Meanwhile, according to the Weather Outlook, “heavy snow” is expected to hit the south coast on December 27.

Santa owes himself a quiet afternoon with his feet up after delivering all those gifts.

However, given how cold it is in Lapland, let’s hope he turned on the heat…

After meteorologists warned Brits to expect “unsettled weather,” bookmaker William Hill slashed the odds on a White Christmas.

With odds of 4-9, Edinburgh and Leeds are joint favorites for snowy scenes, while Newcastle, Birmingham, and Manchester are all at 10-11.

