Weather UK Christmas forecast: Travel will be difficult today as temperatures drop, according to the Met Office.

Strong gusts are expected to cause difficult travel conditions across upland areas on Boxing Day, according to forecasters, so drive carefully.

Above 300-400 meters, there has also been a warning of blizzard-like conditions.

Despite highs of 6°C in Scotland, 7°C in Northern Ireland, 9°C in Wales, and 11°C in England, today will be “bitingly” cold due to strong winds.

And, beginning December 27, weather maps predict even more snow, making for a truly wintry holiday season.

On Monday, half an inch will fall, with three inches falling on December 29 and 2.5 inches falling through New Year’s Eve.

Temperatures in parts of the north and east of England are expected to drop as low as -2C between today and December 28.

After thousands of people woke up to a white Christmas today, the Boxing Day weather will be a washout for many.

According to Accuweather meteorologist Tony Zartman, the southern coast of England could be hit by more stormy weather starting tomorrow.

“On Boxing Day, a storm will pass by to the south across France,” he told Express.co.uk.

“This could bring rain as far north as England’s southern coast.”

“However, at this point, much of the rest of England and Wales is expected to be dry.”

Firms may be obligated to compensate households who have lost power due to the snow.

The amount you can claim is determined by the duration of the disruption and the severity of the weather.

According to Citizens Advice, if you are without power for 24 hours due to bad weather, you are entitled to £70 in compensation, with another £70 paid for each of the next 12 hours up to a maximum of £700.

The time limit for compensation in extreme weather is 48 hours – a severe storm is defined by regulator Ofgem as causing more than 12 times the average daily number of faults.

Lynsey Jones, an energy expert and former British Gas employee, offers bill-cutting advice.

If the temperature drops below freezing, an automatic payment of £25 will be made.

If it freezes between November 1 and March 31, you’ll get a cold weather payment to help you pay for the higher energy bills.

Before the money is distributed, the temperature must remain at that level for seven consecutive days.

Because the weather hasn’t gotten that cold yet, the payment hasn’t been triggered yet.

