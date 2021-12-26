Weather UK forecast: Storm from the south wreaks havoc on Christmas, while New Year’s Eve is set to be the hottest on record, with highs of 15C.

Storms from the south have wreaked havoc on Christmas, but temperatures are expected to warm up on New Year’s Eve, with highs of 15C.

This week will be “exceptionally mild,” with temperatures reaching a high of 15°C on Friday, which will be warmer than April’s average of 14°C.

However, not everywhere will be as warm, with WXCharts predicting snow on December 31 in southern Scotland.

“The weather has been pretty topsy-turvy,” Sarah Kent, a Met Office forecaster, said.

“We’ve had a white Christmas, and now it’s going to get warmer,” says the narrator.

There is a chance for a brief period of stability at the start of the month, before more changeable, milder conditions return later in the month.

Feeling colder, with the possibility of brief fog during any settled periods.

There’s still a chance for some milder weather, which could bring heavy rain and strong winds.

Surprisingly, the weather on the south coast and in the south-east will be as pleasant as it is in Athens, Madrid, and Rhodes.

And, if forecasts are correct, it will be hotter in those areas than the 14.8C record set in Colwyn Bay, north Wales, in 2011.

WXCharts predicts snow in southern Scotland on December 31.

“The weather will be unusually mild in the coming days, with temperatures reaching as high as 15 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve.”

“If that’s the case, expect another record to be broken.”

On Tuesday, there will be some bright or sunny periods, but it will be mostly cloudy with rain spreading eastwards.

After an early fog, it will become windy on Wednesday, with more heavy rain moving northeastward.

Mild to extremely mild.

The early mist will take a long time to dissipate.

Throughout the day, rain and drizzle are expected in southern England and Wales.

The rest of the country will be mostly dry, but northern England and western Scotland may see a light shower or a sliver of drizzle.

With snow predicted for Christmas, these tips will help you avoid a penalty, which could include a fine of up to £1,000 in some cases.

The latest radar shows that the main band of #rain is clearing to the north and east this afternoon ↗️ So it’s turning drier further south and west, though there are heavy showers pushing in from the west ☔ pic.twitter.com/btHxE0V4Ua — Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2021

Going for a #BoxingDay stroll this afternoon? Here’s the forecast 👇 ☁️ Cloudy skies for most

🌥️ Some sunny spells in the southwest

🌧️ Rain and hill snow moving north and east

🌡️ Mild in the south, cold in the north

💨 Windy in Scotland pic.twitter.com/PNALaFiNLG — Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2021