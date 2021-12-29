Weather UK forecast: The Met Office issues SEVERE flood warnings ahead of the ‘hottest New Year’s Eve on record,’ with temperatures reaching 15 degrees Celsius.

Weather UK forecast: SEVERE flood warnings issued by the Met Office ahead of the hottest New Year’s Eve on record, with temperatures reaching 15°C.

Forecasters predict that Britain will usher in 2022 after the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, but much of the country is currently under flood warnings.

This week will be “exceptionally mild,” with temperatures reaching a high of 15°C on Friday, which will be warmer than April’s average of 14°C.

ALMOST 50 flood warnings have been issued across the United Kingdom as river banks have burst due to heavy rains ahead of a hot New Year’s Eve.

Surprisingly, the weather on the south coast and in the south-east will be as pleasant as it will be in Athens, Madrid, and Rhodes.

And, if forecasts are correct, it will be hotter in those areas than the 14.8C record set in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, in 2011.

It means that the country will have similar conditions to hotspots in southern Europe like Madrid and Athens.

“The record is 14.8C on New Year’s Eve, which was in 2011,” said Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst.

Temperatures will be above average for this time of year for the rest of the week.”

The Met Office has issued dozens of flood warnings for England, primarily in the Midlands, South West, and South East, despite the fact that temperatures are expected to rise.

As a result, flooding is “possible” in 44 areas across the UK, and Brits should be prepared for the aftermath of heavy rains.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the week, according to the Met Office.

Before the cold returns, the UK is expected to have the warmest New Year’s Eve since 2011.

“Further snow events are likely, particularly during the first half of January,” said Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden to The Mirror.

Even though the snow only fell in some parts of the country on Christmas Day, a “white Christmas” was declared this year – and cooler temperatures are expected to return in January.

Temperatures in much of England and Wales will be close to freezing on Monday and Tuesday, according to WXCharts.

