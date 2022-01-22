Weber Grills apologises for sending out a recipe for meat loaf at an inconvenient time.

Weber Grills apologises for sending out a recipe for meat loaf at an inopportune time.

NEW YORK (AP) — Weber suggested grilling meat loaf on the wrong day.

On Friday, the outdoor grill manufacturer apologized for sending a recipe-of-the-week email with instructions on how to make “BBQ Meat Loaf” earlier that day.

The email arrived on the same day that Marvin Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf, died.

Weber Grills responded quickly, expressing its “sincerest apologies” to those who received the recipe.

"We were unaware of the tragic passing of American singer and actor Mr. Marvin Lee Aday at the time we shared this recipe with you," Weber said.

Meat Loaf, also known as Marvin Lee Aday,” Weber said.

“Please accept our heartfelt apologies for this oversight and any offence caused by this email.”

Signing off as “The Weber Family,” the Palatine, Illinois-based company expressed its condolences to Aday’s family and fans.

Meat Loaf, whose songs included “Paradise By the Dashboard Light” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” died Thursday, according to his longtime agent Michael Greene.

He had died at the age of 74 years.