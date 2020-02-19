Webjet’s H1 hurt by Thomas Cook collapse

Webjet’s revenue soared during the December half but the collapse of Thomas Cook has proved a $44 million weight on the travel agent’s result.

Webjet’s revenue grew 24 per cent to $217.8 million for the six months to December 31 on the back of continued growth in its WebBeds business, which reported an 81 per cent increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to $57.3 million.

But Thomas Cook, the British travel group that collapsed in September, left $44 million owed to Webjet.

This was written off as a bad debt by the Melbourne-based firm and contributed to reducing statutory net profit after tax by 64 per cent to $9 million.

Underlying net profit for the period rose 36 per cent to $43.2 million.

Managing director John Guscic said Webjet was in a strong position despite the Thomas Cook write-off.

“In the context of the balance sheet that we have, the underlying strength of our business and the underlying growth rate of your business, it doesn’t change the trajectory and it doesn’t change the destiny of our company,” he told AAP on Wednesday.

“After writing off the Thomas Cook number, we still have nearly $160 million of cash in hand and a low level of debt gearing so we’re still in a very strong financial position.”

Mr Guscic said with the benefit of hindsight, Webjet could have slowed down its trading with the company.

“Back in that period Thomas Cook was being recapitalised and we were led to believe, literally to the last week, that recapitalisation of the business with new Chinese investors was going to proceed,” he said.

“So when that didn’t proceed, we were caught with the outstanding receivables. But we were led to believe, and we had an expectation – as did the rest of the market – that recapitalisation was going to occur.”

Mr Guscic said WebBeds, which was the fastest-growing and second-largest business to business accommodation provider in the world, was the “standout success” in the company.

“We’ve basically disrupted the wholesale supply arrangements of the incumbents and have been able to pick up significant market share,” Mr Guscic said.

Webjet announced a fully franked interim dividend of nine cents per share, up half a cent from the same period last year.

The company’s stocks had risen by 5.0 per cent to $13 at 1130 AEDT on Wednesday.