Webster, quicks ignite Tas Shield hopes

A brilliant run-a-ball 187 from Beau Webster has given Tasmania the chance of an unlikely final day Sheffield Shield victory against Western Australia.

After a top order debacle, the Warriors finished day three at 6-161 in their second innings with an overall lead of 142.

They lost their top three for ducks in the space of five overs after Webster earlier produced a career-high knock to drag the Tigers back into the match.

He whacked 27 fours and three sixes in a rearguard action that included 104 of his side’s last 123 runs.

Webster resumed Wednesday on 34 and with the Tigers at a precarious 5-188 in reply to WA’s 371.

But he took the long handle to the Warriors’ attack from the opening over, eventually pushing the innings to 390.

Webster made the most of a life on 97 when Simon Mackin dropped a simple catch at fine leg off the bowling of Joel Paris.

Paris, who was WA’s best with 5-90, got his man when Webster edged to wicketkeeper Josh Philippe.

The Warriors fell to 3-6 with Jake Carder, Cameron Bancroft and Shaun Marsh all out for zero in a new-ball blitz from Gabe Bell and Nathan Ellis.

Debutant Ellis, who starred with his death bowling in this season’s Big Bash, was impressive with 3-50 to take his match haul to six.

Coming off a career-high 158 in the first dig, talented youngster Cameron Green mounted a recovery mission with Philippe (55).

But that ended when the No.5 was given out caught behind for 45.

Paris (26) and Aaron Hardie (18) put on a valuable unbeaten 52-run stand to get WA to stumps.

The third-placed Warriors are only five competition points behind Queensland, while last-placed Tasmania are chasing their second victory of the season.