Weddings and funerals will be exempt from any new coronavirus restrictions, according to the Covid regulations.

Weddings and funerals will be exempt from any new coronavirus restrictions, according to Covid rules.

Even if other measures are enacted, the government is likely to exempt weddings and funerals from any new Covid restrictions.

Ministers believe that “significant life events” should be avoided at all costs.

This exemption will apply even if Boris Johnson decides to limit the number of people who can socialize indoors as a result of the latest Omicron figures, according to The Times.

The Prime Minister will get his first data briefing on the coronavirus figures since before Christmas on Monday, as he considers whether to impose New Year’s Eve restrictions to help stop the spread of the new Omicron variant.

On the 26th and 27th of December, new rules went into effect in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but ministers have so far refrained from enacting similar legislation in England.

To combat Omicron, they hoped that warnings would encourage people to self-police and limit their social interactions.

Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the Chief Scientific Adviser, will brief Boris Johnson.

If the figures aren’t as bad as expected, Johnson might be persuaded to ease up on the restrictions, perhaps with a few extra words of advice.

