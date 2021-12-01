Wednesday update: Pennsylvania has the highest one-day total of new COVID-19 infections in months.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania recorded 7,606 new COVID-19 infections, the highest single-day total since January.

In addition, 100 new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total number of people killed by the pandemic to 33,521.

According to The New York Times’ tracking, Pennsylvania’s seven-day average of new cases was 5,709 as of Tuesday.

Its seven-day death average was 60.

On Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased again, with 3,939 patients in hospitals, including 858 in intensive care.

This is up from 3,876 hospitalizations on Tuesday, though the number of people in intensive care has decreased by 15.

According to state health department data, Pennsylvania’s 14-day average of hospitalizations reached 3,417 on Wednesday.

On November, the number was 2,596.

15th.

COVID-19 is fully vaccinated in 69 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and up.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]