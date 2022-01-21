Wee girl will get a “regular start in life” thanks to a Glasgow fundraiser for a protective helmet.

Wee girl will get a’regular start in life’ thanks to a fundraiser in Glasgow for a protective helmet.

Remi Cairns has severe Plagiocephaly and Brachycephaly, which necessitates the use of a TiMband Helmet.

A Glasgow man is raising money to buy a protective helmet for his aunt’s six-month-old daughter.

Remi Cairns has been diagnosed with severe Plagiocephaly and Brachycephaly, which necessitates the use of a TiMband Helmet, which is not available on the NHS, as well as treatment, which is only available through private healthcare.

The TiMband Helmet costs around £3,000, according to David Cochrane, who started the GoFundMe campaign on Remi’s behalf. Remi lives in Easterhouse with her family.

“Hello, my name is David Cochrane,” David wrote on Remi’s GoFundMe page.

My aunt’s 5-month-old baby girl has severe Plagiocephaly and Brachycephaly.

The treatment for this is a TiMband Helmet, which is only available through private healthcare and is not available on the NHS.

The treatment will set you back around £3,000.

“During these difficult times, most of us do not have that kind of disposable income laying around – my aunt is not the type of person to ask, but I started this page to ask the community for any help at all in getting her beautiful baby girl treated so she can have the same normal start in life as the rest of us.”

“Please, anything you can give will help me get treatment and will be passed on to anyone else in need of this important service.”

In the last 24 hours, generous Glaswegians have donated £1,200 to the treatment through a GoFundMe page.

You can donate to Remi’s fundraiser by clicking here.